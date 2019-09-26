Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko awarded title of Hero of Turkmenistan

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree at a meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan that confers the title of Hero of Turkmenistan along with Altyn Aý (Golden Moon) medal on Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva.

The head of state praised her diplomatic work and services to the Turkmen state and people, as well as her great personal contribution to the strengthening of the country's international reputation.

The head of state also signed a decree on conferring the title of Hero of Turkmenistan along with Altyn Aý medal on Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, a native of Turkmenistan.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke with great respect about the highest professionalism of his fellow countryman, who made four expeditions to the ISS and walked into open space five times.

