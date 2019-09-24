Exhibition of Turkmenistan’s economic achievements opens in Ashgabat

An exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan marking the 28th anniversary of the country's independence opened in Ashgabat.

The exhibition reflects the progress made in the modernization and diversification of the national economy as part of state programs and innovative projects. This year, more than 70 exhibitors, including dozens of private companies and individual entrepreneurs, present their capacities, high quality products and services.

Turkmenistan’s economic achievements are demonstrated in specialized pavilions represented by line ministries and departments, state concerns and associations, banks and the Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, regional administrations and individual enterprises.

The achievements of the country in the humanitarian sphere, including education and science, are also widely reflected in the exhibition. The stand of the Turkmen State Publishing Service, representing modern printing industry, also attracts the increased attention of visitors.

