UN declares 2021 as International Year of Peace and Trust on Turkmenistan’s initiative

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Turkmenistan-initiated Resolution declaring 2021 as International Year of Peace and Trust.

In this regard, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a video conference with the leaders of the national parliament and government of Turkmenistan. Speaking at the video conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov informed the participants that the Resolution “International Year of Peace and Confidence, 2021” was unanimously adopted at the 106th plenary meeting of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Other than this, the Declaration of the Chair on the outcome of the Caspian Economic Forum that was held on 11-12 August 2019 on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea was adopted as a document of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and published in the official languages ​​of the UN.

Congratulating citizens of Turkmenistan on these landmark events, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the documents adopted on Turkmenistan’s initiative are evidence of the international community’s support to the foreign policy pursued by the Turkmen state in the name of ensuring universal peace, security and sustainable development.

The Turkmen leader emphasized that Turkmenistan would continue making every effort to strengthen peace, friendly and fraternal relations on the planet in the name of a prosperous and happy life for all humankind.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019