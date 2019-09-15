New book by President of Turkmenistan about Turkmen Alabay presented in Ashgabat

The new book - Turkmen Alabay - by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was presented in Ashgabat. The presentation brought together heads of ministries and departments, cultural workers, artists, representatives of the general public and the mass media of Turkmenistan.

The presentation participants noted the importance of the head of state’s new work in popularizing the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people. The book is about the Turkmen shepherd dog. It contains interesting facts about characteristics of the breed, historical data, archaeological information, as well as examples of the folklore depiction of Alabay. The presentation ceremony also included the premiere of the song “Turkmen Alabay” on the verses by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and a short video about this breed of dogs.

