CIS Economic Council holds 83rd meeting in Ashgabat

The 83rd meeting of the CIS Economic Council was held in Ashgabat under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the CIS.

The forum brought together representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and governments of the CIS countries. The meeting’s agenda included 24 documents divided in 14 items.

The meeting discussed the priority areas of the interstate trade and economic partnership, as well as issues related to strengthening the legal-regulatory framework of economic cooperation between the CIS countries.

The draft Declaration on the CIS Strategic Economic Cooperation initiated by Turkmenistan was one of the main topics.

Speakers emphasized that this document provides a coordinated approach to the realization of the economic interests of the CIS as a whole and each of the CIS members. At the same time, the document is intended to guide the establishment of effective partnership mechanisms to enhance relations both within the CIS and in partnership with other states of the world and international organizations.

The discussions also covered a draft concept of cooperation in the field of digital development of society and a plan of priority measures for its implementation. It was noted that in the modern era this area offers great opportunities for the introduction of systems that contribute to the long-term economic growth and achievement of efficient production.

The meeting also discussed other issues on the agenda. It concluded with the ceremony of signing of documents submitted earlier to the CIS Economic Council for consideration.

