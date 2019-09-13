International energy forum kicks off in Ashgabat

The International Energy Exhibition and Scientific Conference titled “Major Areas of Development of Energy Industry of Turkmenistan” started in Ashgabat. The foreign participants include leading energy companies and specialized bodies from Russia, the USA, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, Turkey, Iran, Belarus, Ukraine and other countries.

The energy exhibition brought together about 130 participants representing foreign electric power companies, Turkmenistan’s branch-wise organizations and private companies. The forum reflects the dynamics of development of the Turkmen energy industry. The work carried out in this area makes it possible to not only continuously meet the domestic demand in the country but also export electricity to neighboring states.

The lively discussions of key areas of development of Turkmenistan’s energy industry and international partnership in this sphere continued at the scientific conference. Representatives of Turkmenistan’s ministries and departments, specialists from research institutes, heads and representatives of foreign companies and experts took part in the discussions. They looked at the issues related to enhancing the efficiency of the Turkmen electric power industry, conditions in the Turkmen energy market and development of mutually beneficial international cooperation in this area.

