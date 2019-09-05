Korean Culture Week under way in Ashgabat

Korean Culture Week is under way in Ashgabat. It has been organized by the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan jointly with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The show of traditional Korean clothing - hanbok – aroused great interest among residents and guests of Ashgabat. Spectators not only were able to view casual clothes and festive costumes but also had the opportunity to try them on and take pictures.

Sport is one of the traditional areas of Turkmen-Korean cooperation, as martial arts is very popular in Turkmenistan, and the Korean national martial art - taekwondo - occupies a special place among them. Residents and guests of the Turkmen capital were able to appreciate the taekwondo art during the exhibition performance at the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theater.

The cultural action events also included the presentation of traditional Korean cuisine.

