Winter wheat sowing campaign begins in Turkmenistan

A winter wheat sowing campaign has started in Turkmenistan. According to the popular tradition, the elders blessed the beginning of sowing by planting the first seeds and passed the symbolic sowing baton to machine operators.

The total area allocated for sowing in the country amounts to 690 thousand hectares. The harvest target for the year 2020 is 1.400 million tons of wheat. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, 2.260 thousand ploughing tractors and 7.368 thousand tractor-cultivators will be involved in the current sowing campaign all over the country.

The beginning of the winter sowing campaign was marked by seminars in all regions of Turkmenistan with participation of representatives of regional and district administrations, heads of technical services and peasant associations. The seminars discussed issues related to the proper organization of sowing campaigns and efficient use of equipment.

