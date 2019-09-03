Ashgabat’s Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School and Magtymguly Fraghi School in Astrakhan region connect via teleconference

The Turkmen-Russian comprehensive school named after A.S. Pushkin in Ashgabat and the secondary school named after Magtymguly Fraghi in the village of Funtovo in Astrakhan region of Russia connected via teleconference on the first day of the school year.

First Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Pavel Zenkovich and Acting Governor of Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin delivered welcome speeches for the teleconference participants.

Then, the Ashgabat participants of the teleconference watched the festive lineup at the Magtymguly Fraghi secondary school in Russia on the occasion of the beginning of the school year. In turn, the teleconference participants in Astrakhan’s village of Funtovo watched the first school bell ceremony at the A.S. Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School in Ashgabat. The heads of the two schools also exchanged greetings, wishing schoolchildren the academic achievements.

In conclusion, schoolchildren read out poems by Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin and Magtymguly Fraghi and performed Russian and Turkmen folk songs and dances.

The Magtymguly Fraghi School was built at Turkmenistan’s expense in the village of Funtovo in May 2018 at President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s initiative and donated to Russia. It was not by chance that the new school was erected in this place. The village of Funtovo is home to the largest group of ethnic Turkmen, descendants of immigrants to this region of Russia of the 17-18 centuries.

