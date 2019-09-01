Turkmenistan’s Archabil group wins 2nd place at music festival in Samarkand

The ceremony of awarding winners and awardees of the XII International Music Festival “Sharq Taronalari – 2019” (Melodies of the East) was held in Samarkand as part of the festive closing of this prestigious contest.

Singers, dancers and musicians from 32 countries contested the prizes and diplomas of the festival this year. The 2nd place with the corresponding diploma, cash prize and a special prize of the festival went to the music group “Archabil” from Ashgabat whose performance was highly appreciated by the audience.

The winners also included representatives of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Russia and Tajikistan.

Musicians from South Korea, Estonia, India, Kazakhstan and Iran were awarded incentive prizes in individual nominations, such as “best costume”, “original sound”, “for contribution to the development of oriental music”. The group “Henhouse Prowlers” (USA) that won the hearts of the local public with their incendiary tunes received a special prize from the festival jury.

