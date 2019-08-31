Day of Workers of Construction, Energy and Communal Services established in Turkmenistan

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree establishing Day of Workers of Construction, Energy and Communal Services of Turkmenistan, which is to be marked annually on the second Saturday of September.

The document instructs the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, the Ministry of Energy, as well as the administrations of the regions of Turkmenistan and the Ashgabat Mayor's Office to ensure a high organizational level of celebration of Day of Construction, Energy and Communal Services.

By another presidential decree, Day of Workers of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan will be marked annually on October 10.

