Turkmenistan opens Consulate General in Dubai

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the establishment of a Consulate General of Turkmenistan in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

The document was adopted with the view of further developing bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates and ensuring the efficient provision of consular services to the population in accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan "On Consular Offices of Turkmenistan Abroad."

