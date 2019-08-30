International exhibition of construction industry opens in Ashgabat

The International exhibition “Turkmen Construction Industry – 2019” and the Conference “Development of Construction Industry of Turkmenistan” were held in Ashgabat. The forum brought together representatives of Turkmen and foreign companies, institutions and industry enterprises from Russia, France, Germany, Austria, China, Turkey, Ukraine, Greece and other countries.

The major objective of the annual forum is to demonstrate the achievements in construction industry, modern technologies, promising projects, as well as to exchange experiences and establish business contacts between Turkmen and foreign experts in the field of construction.

The exhibition stands especially emphasized the topic of environmentally friendly systems and energy-saving technologies used in the construction industry, projects of “intelligent” infrastructure and “smart” devices that help maintain a favorable living environment.

The Conference “Development of Construction Industry of Turkmenistan” took place in the second half of the day. It was attended by the heads and representatives of Turkmenistan’s line ministries and departments, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, representatives of several foreign companies, students of specialized universities and journalists. The forum discussed current trends in the construction industry.

It was emphasized that the construction forum would give impetus to the strengthening of international cooperation in this area.

