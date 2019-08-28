President of Turkmenistan holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Istana palace. The talks focused on issues relating to development of partnerships in the financial and banking sector and urban planning.

The sides also discussed prospects of cooperation in the energy and transport-transit sectors. In particular, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that Turkmenistan is currently building an extensive network of combined transport-transit and logistics infrastructure along the East-West and North-South corridors. They include transit corridors with access to the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea basin, the Mediterranean region and the Persian Gulf. The Turkmen leader noted that Turkmenistan views Singapore as an important potential partner from the Asia-Pacific region in the transport-transit sphere.

Following the talks, the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore attended a signing ceremony. The sides signed an agreement on mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service or official passports; an agreement on elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and prevention of tax evasion; and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the legal sphere.

It was noted at the ceremony that the state visit by the President of Turkmenistan to Singapore resulted in the signing of an impressive set of agreements and memorandums, including those signed at the Turkmen-Singapore business forum. These documents are intended to boost bilateral economic partnership.

In the evening, the President of the Republic of Singapore hosted an official dinner in honor of the distinguished guest, during which the leaders of the two countries exchanged speeches.

Upon completion of the program of the state visit to the Republic of Singapore, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proceeded to Changi International Airport and left for his homeland.

