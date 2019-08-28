Turkmenistan, Singapore hold high-level talks

President of Singapore Halimah Jacob and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Singapore, held talks at Istana Palace.

As part of the meeting with participation of the delegations of the two countries, the sides discussed issues relating to cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the fuel and energy sector, the chemical and textile industries, as well as in the sphere of transport and communications.

The sides spoke in favor of taking concrete measures to increase and diversify trade turnover. The sides noted the importance of developing contacts between representatives of the private sector of the two countries for establishment of joint work and exchange of experiences. The reference was made to the Turkmen-Singaporean business forum that was held as part of the current visit. Supporting such form of interaction, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed holding the second business forum in Ashgabat.

The sides also exchanged views on the topical global and regional issues, noting the closeness or similarity of positions of the two countries on the current problems.

Stressing Turkmenistan’s willingness to continue developing mutually beneficial relations with the Republic of Singapore, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited President Halimah Jacob to pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at any time convenient for her.

