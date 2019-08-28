President of Turkmenistan visits Singaporean Museum of Asian Civilizations

During his state visit to Singapore, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov viewed one of the country's main attractions - the Museum of Asian Civilizations.

The museum features exhibits describing the history, culture and traditions of India, China, Ceylon, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia. The exhibition area occupies a total of 14 thousand square meters and accommodates 11 thematic galleries.

Specialists of the museum acquainted President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the artifacts relating to the history of South Asia, the Islamic and Christian religions, as well as the archaeological finds made in Singapore. The museum currently accounts for about 1300 rarities, including written monuments, national costumes and household items, musical instruments and jewelry that belonged to representatives of various peoples who inhabited this region.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov donated magnificent carpets to the Museum of Asian Civilizations. Museum workers expressed gratitude to the head of Turkmenistan for the gift and noted that it would take its rightful place among the museum exhibits.

