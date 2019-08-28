President of Turkmenistan meets Singaporean businessmen

During his state visit to Singapore, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of the country's leading businesses at a working breakfast at Shangri-La hotel. It was attended by the heads of several Singaporean ministries, large companies and financial institutions.

Speaking at the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that thanks to the ongoing reforms in Turkmenistan, primarily in the economy, the country has ensured the invariably high development rates - 6-7 percent on average. This factor, as well as Turkmenistan’s abundant natural resources, favorable geographical position and “open door” policy offer great prospects for profitable investments.

In conclusion, the head of state expressed confidence that the agreements reached at the first business forum between representatives of public organizations and private companies of Turkmenistan and Singapore would provide the foundation for joint work.

During the meeting, representatives of the Singaporean companies and corporations, including leading manufacturers of high-tech and science intensive products, presented their proposals for the long-term and systemic cooperation.

