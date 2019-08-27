Exhibition of Turkmenistan’s export goods opens in Singapore

An exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan opened in Singapore as part of the Turkmen-Singapore business forum. It presented textile products, yarn, fabrics and finished garments, including jeans, gift sets of bedding, kitchen and bath linen, silk products, carpets and rugs.

The exhibition also presented the products made by the enterprises of the chemical industry, the oil and gas sector, agriculture, food and other industries of Turkmenistan. Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan also demonstrated their products in Singapore. These included textiles, clothes, detergents, shoes, organic fruit juices, confectionery.

Turkmenistan’s private travel companies presented their services in the tourism industry, offering fascinating trips to the historical and architectural sights of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019