State visit by President of Turkmenistan to Republic of Singapore

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov began his state visit to the Republic of Singapore. A guard of honor was drawn up in honor of the distinguished guest at Singapore’s Changi International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by senior officials of the friendly country and members of the governmental delegation of Turkmenistan.

From the airport, the Turkmen leader’s motorcade proceeded to Shangri-La hotel that was reserved for the President of Turkmenistan as his residence for the two-day state visit.

The talks between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob are scheduled for the second day of the visit. The sides are expected to discuss the priority aspects of interstate relations.

On the eve of the summit, members of the governmental delegation of Turkmenistan held a number of meetings with representatives of Singapore’s business, including as part of the business forum. They exchanged views on the opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas.

