TV contest among young singers finishes in Ashgabat

The final round of TV contest among young singers took place in Ashgabat. The contest is part of the annual art competitions held under the auspices of the President of Turkmenistan.

The art marathon among youth was organized by the Ministry of Culture, the State Committee on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan, regional administrations and the Ashgabat Mayor’s office. The contestants included soloists of various art groups, students of higher and secondary special education establishments, military personnel, entrepreneurs, employees of cultural institutions and other organizations.

According to the rules of the contest, songs of various genres were performed for a professional jury. The contestants presented their talents through classical, folk and original songs. The jury evaluated the contestants against criteria such as vocal performance, originality of performance and artistry.

The final gala concert in Ashgabat brought together 12 best young singers, including 10 boys and 2 girls. Six winners of the contest were awarded special diplomas and prizes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan.

