Medical forum begins in Ashgabat

An international exhibition titled “Health-2019” and a scientific medical conference started in Ashgabat, marking Day of Health Workers and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

Over 200 companies from Europe, America and Asia, including manufacturers of medical equipment and medical devices, pharmaceuticals and consumables, developers of new technologies for diagnosing and treating diseases, presented their products at the exhibition.

The exhibition is thematically divided into such sections as laboratory and diagnostic equipment, optics and ophthalmology, resuscitation, intensive care and anesthesia, maternal and child health care and dentistry.

The scientific conference was preceded by an official ceremony on awarding the UNICEF Certificate to the Government of Turkmenistan for maintaining high rates of child immunization in the country through the Government-funded National Immunization Program.

The international scientific conference “Health-2019” worked in sections on topical health issues. The conference participants shared best practices in surgery, cosmetology, cardiology, maternal and child health, oncology and ophthalmology.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019