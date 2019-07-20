CIS Council for Health Cooperation holds meeting in Ashgabat

Ashgabat hosted the XXIX meeting of the CIS Council for Health Cooperation that was held under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the CIS in 2019. The medical forum was attended by leaders and representatives of relevant institutions of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting discussed priority areas of cooperation in the medical field in the CIS space, implementation of the cooperation program for prevention and treatment of diabetes for 2016-2020 and the plan of action for 2020-2024 on prevention of the spread of tuberculosis. The forum discussed the implementation of the Health of the Population of the CIS Member States Strategy for 2020-2021, as well as activities of the CIS base organization in the field of psychiatry and drug addiction.

The meeting participants were briefed on the work of the healthcare system of Turkmenistan. The meeting participants demonstrated great interest in the national programs for tobacco control, reduction of alcohol consumption, development of sports and physical education, improvement of physical activity of the population and others.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019