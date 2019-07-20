Turkmenistan presents first voluntary national review on implementation of Sustainable Development Goals

A delegation of Turkmenistan presented the first voluntary national review on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The presentation took place at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Turkmen delegation briefed the forum participants on the major areas of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and the pace of implementation of transformative national programs to achieve sustainable development.

The presentation was complemented with a number of short videos demonstrating the country’s achievements in adapting the SDG indicators at the national level, as well as Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development at the regional and global level. The main reports were followed by an interactive dialogue in which delegations of the UN member states had the opportunity to ask the representatives of Turkmenistan questions and comment on the presentation.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019