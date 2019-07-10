Turkmen farmers fulfill state order on wheat production

Farmers of Turkmenistan have harvested over 1.650 million tons of wheat, thus fulfilling the state order on wheat production. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated the Turkmen farmers on this great success.

In his congratulatory message, the head of state noted that along with other sectors of the national economy Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to developing the agricultural sector, as growth in agriculture is inseparably linked with strengthening our country's economic power.

According to the Turkmen leader, “the successful implementation of reforms in the agricultural sector and informed decisions are aimed at the further growth of the volume of agricultural production in Turkmenistan. Our main goal is to create food abundance in the country,” the presidential message stressed.

