Agreement on establishment of European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan signed in Ashgabat

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting in Ashgabat with the visiting High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Ms. Federica Mogherini.

The sides discussed issues related to increasing multilateral cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan. The sides noted successes in the bilateral political dialogue, the economic and regional integration, as well as the effective work to promote cultural and humanitarian relations.

The sides discussed the key areas of the European Union’s new strategy for Central Asia that emphasizes the importance of regional cooperation, socio-economic development, energy security, creation of a favorable investment climate and joint work on environmental issues. The sides also discussed important projects in the field of development of transport systems and regional energy infrastructure, including the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline and noted their commitment to achieving joint strategic goals.

Following the talks, the sides signed the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the European Union on Establishment and Privileges and Immunities of the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan.

Then, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the EU and Turkmenistan made statements on the outcomes of the meeting at a press briefing that was attended by the heads of the diplomatic missions and international organizations in Turkmenistan, as well as mass media representatives. On the same day, Ms. Federica Mogherini held talks with the Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

