Turkmenistan elected permanent member of UNCTAD’s Council

Turkmenistan was unanimously elected permanent member of the Council of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) at the 66th session in Geneva.

UNCTAD’s main goals include promotion of international trade, development of principles of intergovernmental economic relations and interaction with other UN agencies in this area.

The quadrennial conference is the highest decision-making body of UNCTAD. It convenes at least once every four years at the ministerial level to formulate major policies and address issues related to the work of this UN body.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019