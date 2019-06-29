President of Turkmenistan inaugurates Gas to Gasoline Plant

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the ceremonial launch of a new industrial complex for production of synthetic gasoline from natural gas in Akhal province of Turkmenistan.

The new industrial complex was built by Turkmengas State Concern and the consortium of companies comprised of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) and Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri Inşaat Sanaýi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Turkey). An agreement to this effect was signed during the official visit by the President of Turkmenistan to Japan in September 2013, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant took place in August 2014.

The GTG (gas to gasoline) project is based on TIGAS technology developed by Danish company Haldor Topsоe for production of high-quality gasoline with minimum energy consumption and environmental impact. The plant will annually produce 600 thousand tons of ECO-93 synthetic gasoline of EURO-5 standard, as well as 115 thousand tons of liquefied gas and 12 thousand tons of refined diesel fuel.

The official presentation of the new plant took place at the Ashgabat Business Center "Mizan" (Libra). Addressing the audience, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the total cost of this project is worth USD 1.700 billion. The project was financed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. The plant will offer about 800 new jobs.

As part of the celebration, there was held a ceremony of awarding a number of international certificates to the new plant. For example, representatives of the Turkmen side were awarded the Certificate “The World's First Gas to Gasoline Plant” from Guinness World Records, the Certificate “Environmentally Friendly” from the US Environmental Protection Fund and the Certificate “Innovative Technologies” from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

After the plant presentation, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left for the plant, which is located 50 kilometers north of Ashgabat, where he took part in the launching ceremony. The head of state issued instructions that the first batch should be sent to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid.

Then, the head of state proceeded to the 4th gas station of Ashgabat where he fueled his car with new gasoline.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019