Ashgabat and Tokyo get connected by direct air service

Landing at the International Airport of the Turkmen capital, the Turkmen Airline’s Boeing-777 has successfully completed a round trip flight Ashgabat-Tokyo-Ashgabat. It means that the geography of flights by the Turkmen Airlines will include one more international route connecting the capitals of Turkmenistan and Japan.

The passengers of the first direct air service along this route included employees of various sectors of the national economy, tourists, mass media representatives, as well as members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The direct air service Ashgabat-Tokyo will significantly strengthen the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan in the direction of the Asia-Pacific region.

