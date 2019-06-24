President of Turkmenistan pays working visit to Republic of Tatarstan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan, where he held talks with head of this region of Russia Rustam Minnikhanov and took part in the celebration of the national Sabantuy festival.

Upon arrival in Kazan, the head of state visited the exhibition of industrial products by leading enterprises of Tatarstan. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rustam Minnikhanov viewed aviation technologies and products of engineering, metalworking, chemistry, petrochemistry, oil production and electrical power engineering industries.

The Turkmen leader was especially interested in motor vehicles by the Russian automobile corporation “KAMAZ”, including trucks and heavy haulers, trailers, new family of buses and other vehicles. In the period from 2006 to 2018, Turkmenistan purchased about 7.5 thousand KAMAZ vehicles. At a recent government meeting on Friday, the President of Turkmenistan issued instructions to purchase a large batch of KAMAZ vehicles in excess of USD 162.7 million for the needs of the national economy.

Having viewed the exhibition, the heads of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan proceeded to the Kazan Kremlin for bilateral talks. The sides discussed prospects and opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership, singling out the priority areas such as trade and economic sphere, industry, fuel and energy sector and agriculture. The sides discussed in detail issues related to strengthening traditional contacts in education, science, culture and art.

Given the systemic and strategic nature of the Turkmen-Tatarstan relations, Rustam Minnikhanov proposed to open a consulate general of Turkmenistan in Kazan. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov supported this proposal and suggested increasing the frequency of flights between Ashgabat and Kazan, if need be.

The talks were followed by the ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The sides signed the Agreement on Cooperation between the Institute of Telecommunications and Information Science of Turkmenistan and the autonomous non-profit organization of higher education “Innopolis University”; the Agreement on Cooperation between the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management and the Kazan (Volga) Federal University; and the Agreement on Cooperation between “Türkmenawtoulaglary” (Turkmenautotransport) Agency and public joint-stock company “KAMAZ” on supply and maintenance of motor vehicles.

The sides also signed the Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Power Engineering Institute of Turkmenistan and the Kazan State Power Engineering University; the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” and the limited liability company “Management Company of Integrated Economic Development Holding”; and the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Turkmenneft” and the public joint stock company “Tatneft”.

Upon completion of the signing ceremony, the leaders of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan made statements for press.

Later, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan arrived at the Birch Grove in the village of Mirny, where they took part in the Sabantuy festival.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rustam Minnikhanov watched a large-scale festive concert of popular artists of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan. After the celebration in the village of Mirny, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived at the Kazan International Airport and left for his homeland. Upon arrival at the Ashgabat International Airport, the head of state held a working meeting on the outcomes of the Turkmen government delegation’s visit to the Republic of Tatarstan.

