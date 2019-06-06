Role of water diplomacy in development of Central Asia discussed in Ashgabat

World Environment Day was marked in Ashgabat at an international conference entitled “The Role of Water Diplomacy in Achieving the Sustainable Development of Central Asia.” The forum was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, the State Committee for Water Management and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The conference brought together members of the parliament, representatives of environmental agencies, a number of ministries, public associations, the Academy of Sciences, higher education establishments of Turkmenistan and international organizations. The conference discussed aspects of sustainable development in the region and prospects for joint work in the field of water management, environmental protection, trade, transport, energy, tourism and culture.

The discussions at the forum focused on promoting water diplomacy in Central Asia, environmental challenges and ways to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Foreign and Turkmen experts briefed the conference participants on the ongoing work in the field of water use and discussed opportunities to improve international partnership in this area.

