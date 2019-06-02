Turkmen city of Mary and Russian city of Orel begin implementing program of cooperation

A delegation of the Turkmen city of Mary visited the Russian city of Orel. The visit was an important step for implementation of the long-term cooperation program between the sister cities. The sister relations between the two cities were officially established during the official visit by President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Turkmenistan in October 2017.

As part of the visit, the high level delegation of the administrative center of Mary province had the opportunity to become acquainted with the operations of the leading enterprises of the city of Orel. Meeting in the framework of exchange of business contacts at the Orel Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the sides exchanged business information that might be mutually interesting for the business structures of the sister cities.

The Turkmen delegation had meetings with Governor of Orel region Andrei Klychkov and Mayor of the city of Orel Vasily Novikov. The sides noted the importance of the first step for establishment of strong interregional relations between the two cities in line with the general trend of development of comprehensive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

