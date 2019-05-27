Turkmenistan celebrates Turkmen Carpet Day

Day of Turkmen Carpet was festively celebrated in Turkmenistan. The International Exhibition “Turkmen Carpets–Adornment of the World” and the XIX Conference of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Carpet were the major celebration venues in Ashgabat. The festive events were attended by the guests from Germany, France, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

A large-scale exhibition of carpets and rugs was set up in the exposition halls of the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet and on the grounds of the adjacent territory. The guests viewed the products of the festive exhibition of carpets and rugs. Then, the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet hosted a ceremony of awarding workers of the carpet industry. Under the decree by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in honor of Day of Turkmen Carpet, sixteen skilled female carpet weavers were awarded the honorary title of “Honored Carpet Weaver of Turkmenistan” for their great contribution to the development of the national art of carpet weaving.

In the afternoon, the XIX conference of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Carpet was held in the conference room of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan. At the conference, Turkmen and foreign experts discussed topical issues related to studying the history of development of handmade carpet weaving in different countries of the region and the world, as well as mutual influence of traditions of decorative and applied art.

Festive events in honor of Day of Turkmen Carpet were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

