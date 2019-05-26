“White City – Ashgabat” exhibition presents achievements of Turkmen capital

The capital city of Turkmenistan hosted the XVIII international exhibition "White City - Ashgabat", marking Day of the City. The exhibition aimed to demonstrate the achievements and prospects of development of Ashgabat in the field of urban planning, as well as priority areas of international cooperation in this field.

About 100 representatives of Turkmen and foreign companies and enterprises, as well as ministries and departments of the country took part in the exhibition. The exhibition demonstrated all the stages of implementation of the urban policy, contribution of various industries to the city development, as well as involvement of foreign companies in development projects of Ashgabat. The layouts of construction projects, innovative developments and technologies, including such areas as water supply, lighting, road construction and leisure industry were displayed in the halls and spaces of the exhibition.

The exhibition also provided an opportunity for visitors to become acquainted with the tourist and sports opportunities of Ashgabat, get up-to-date information on development trends in the travel and leisure industry of the Turkmen capital.

