Day of Constitution and National Flag celebrated in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan celebrated Day of Constitution and National Flag. The celebration included flower-laying ceremonies in Ashgabat at the Monument to the Constitution and the Main Flag of Turkmenistan with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The Turkmen leader laid a wreath of lowers at the Monument to the Constitution that embodies the inviolability of the foundations of the democratic, legal, secular state and unity of the Turkmen people.

Following the President of Turkmenistan, members of the government, the Mejlis (parliament), heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries, departments and other participants of the celebration laid flowers at the Monument to the Constitution.

After the flower laying ceremony at the Monument to the Constitution, the celebration participants moved to the festively decorated square with the Main Flag of Turkmenistan flying on the 133-meter high flagpole. The head of state and the festive ceremonies participants laid flowers to the national flag of the country.

Festive events marking Day of the Constitution and National Flag of Turkmenistan took place in all regions of the country.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019