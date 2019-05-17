XIV CIS Forum of Artistic and Scientific Intelligentsia wraps up in Ashgabat

The XIV Forum of Artistic and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS countries wrapped up in Ashgabat. The event was organized under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the CIS.

On the final day, the forum worked in three thematic sections that discussed further cooperation in culture, science and education. As part of the work in sections, the participants covered topics relating to the actualization of the material and spiritual heritage in the current context, establishment of multi-channel information links, exchange of art delegations, implementation of joint research projects, etc.

In the afternoon, the State Library of Turkmenistan hosted the traditional action “Books as a Gift.” As part of the action, the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation donated editions of the Russian classical and modern literature to the central library of the country.

Other events included master classes by cultural figures from different CIS countries - artists, sculptors, composers, conductors, theater actors - for students of high education establishments and pupils of special art schools of Ashgabat. The master classes were held at the Turkmen State Institute of Culture, the State Academy of Fine Arts and a special music boarding school at the Turkmen National Conservatory. The guests shared their experiences and professional nuances with their young colleagues, conducted express training sessions. There was also held a meeting between foreign scientists and junior specialists of the institutes of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

The results of the two-day work of the XIV Forum of Artistic and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS countries were summed up and a resolution was adopted at “Mekan” Palace.

The resolution calls on the CIS countries to support joint projects in the area of preservation of the cultural and natural heritage of the CIS countries that are aimed at developing contacts between specialists in history, art history, cultural studies, museum and archival work, restoration, as well as local history and preservation of the historical and cultural landscape.

The resolution notes the importance of increasing cooperation between scientific, educational and cultural organizations and public associations for studying and popularization of languages, history and national traditions of the CIS countries. According to the forum participants, the Ashgabat resolution can stimulate new projects to create international art groups in the field of theater, cinema, and television. Particularly important are the tasks relating to development of the common educational space of the CIS, “e-education” and interaction in the sphere of science and innovation.

The forum concluded with a concert of the CIS Youth Symphony Orchestra based on the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan. The group of talented musicians presented an impressive concert program that was comprised of the works by composers of Turkmenistan and the CIS countries. Representatives of three generations succeeded each other at the conductor's stand, including People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, artistic director of the Russian State Symphony Orchestra of Cinematography Sergey Skrypka, young Turkmen maestro Rasul Klychev and young Murtuza Bulbul Polad-Ogly.

On behalf of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Vladimir Putin - the artists participating in the concert were presented with baskets of flowers.

