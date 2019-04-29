Turkmenistan celebrates Day of Turkmen Horse

The national holiday – Day of Turkmen Horse – was celebrated on a large scale in Turkmenistan. The Akhal-teke International Equestrian Complex was the venue of celebrations attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the celebrations, was the guest of honor at the festivities.

In total, there were held seven racing rounds for various distances, with 12 racers participating in each round.

On behalf of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, winners of the festive races, as well as a 60-kilometer marathon and show jumping competitions were awarded cash and valuable prizes at a festive ceremony.

Winners of the marathon and show jumping were awarded cash prizes worth USD 20 000 each.

Winners of six races received cash prizes worth USD 20 000 each from various departments of Turkmenistan. The winner of the seventh race for the main prize of the race established by the President of Turkmenistan received USD 30 000.

