International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding holds 9th meeting in Ashgabat

The International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding held its 9th meeting in Ashgabat, as part of the events celebrating the national holiday – Day of Turkmen Horse. The meeting was attended by the President of Turkmenistan, President of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting discussed issues related to the worldwide development of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and equestrian sport and the work on the popularization of this breed of horse in the world, especially in the regions where the association established its branches.

Speaking at the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the association members include 147 legal entities and individuals from 32 countries of the world, and their number is growing every year, reflecting the increasing scope of cooperation. According to the Turkmen leader, the annual celebration of the Turkmen horse in the last week of April is evidence of the Turkmen people’s deep respect for their beloved horses and unsurpassed art of their breeding.

The Presidential speech was followed by a ceremony awarding the best Turkmen and foreign horse breeders for their great contribution to the development of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and its popularization in the world. By the presidential decree, they were awarded the honorary title of Honored Horse Breeder of Turkmenistan. In conclusion, the Turkmen leader invited all the guests to take part in numerous events held throughout the country on the occasion of Turkmen Horse Day.

