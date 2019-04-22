Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss energy cooperation in Istanbul

Representatives of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey met in a trilateral format in Istanbul to discuss energy cooperation.

Turkmenistan was represented by Shahym Abdrakhmanov, Chairman of Turkmengeologia State Corporation, Azerbaijan – by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkey – by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for development of cooperation between their countries in the field of energy in a trilateral format. The sides noted that regular meetings of representatives of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, common regional interests and projects such as the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor serve as the foundation for cooperation in a trilateral format.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a Joint Declaration that provides for increasing partnership between the three states in the field of energy, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, green technologies, etc.

