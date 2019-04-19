Days of Saudi Arabian Culture begin in Ashgabat

Days of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Turkmenistan kicked off at an official ceremony in Ashgabat. Heads of cultural organizations and cultural workers, art groups and craftsmen of Saudi Arabia arrived in the Turkmen capital to participate in the cultural event to strengthen the Turkmen-Saudi contacts in the humanitarian sphere.

Days of Saudi Arabian Culture opened with a gala-concert of artists of the friendly country. The concert program included the performances by folk groups who sang folk songs.

The program of Days of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Turkmenistan features an exhibition of engravings and a photo exhibition. The Saudi guests will also view the museum exhibitions, go on a sightseeing tour of Ashgabat and visit the State Historical and Cultural Reserve “Ancient Merv.”

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019