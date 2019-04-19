President of the Republic of Korea concludes his state visit to Turkmenistan

On the last day of his state visit to Turkmenistan, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Balkan province, where they viewed a polymer plant in the village of Kiyanly on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

This plant for production of polyethylene and polypropylene was built by South Korean companies LG International and Hyundai Engineering in cooperation with Japanese company TOYO Engineering on the orders of State Concern “Türkmengaz.”

The heads of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea met with staff of the polymer plant, as well as builders who took part in the construction of this gas-chemical complex.

As Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted in his speech, over the years, the Korean companies have made a significant contribution to the development of the chemical and energy industry of Turkmenistan. The launch of the gas-chemical complex for production of polyethylene and polypropylene is evidence of close cooperation and friendship between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

“The promising Turkmen market will be happy to welcome representatives of Korean business, big companies that build facilities using the most advanced technologies, taking into account the environmental component, train qualified personnel and demonstrate interested in effective, sustainable and long-term partnership,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

In his turn, the President of the Republic of Korea noted that the consortium of Hyundai Engineering and LG International had successfully implemented a number of projects in Turkmenistan that helped establish trusting relations between the business structures of the two states. According to the South Korean leader, this is only the beginning of bilateral economic cooperation, the full potential of which will be realized through the diversification of the gas and chemical industry of Turkmenistan and establishment of industries that manufacture high added value products.

Addressing the meeting participants, the distinguished guest stressed that their efforts and work would be remembered as a great achievement in the history of friendship and prosperity of the two states.

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea joined the staff of the plant for a group photo for memory of their visit. Then, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Moon Jae-in viewed the major technological installations and engineering facilities of the plant and a pavilion exhibiting polymer products manufactured in Turkmenistan.

Later on, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Moon Jae-in visited the national tourist zone “Avaza” and the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port. Upon completion of his state visit, the South Korean leader left home.

