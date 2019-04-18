Turkmen-Korean summit held in Ashgabat

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a state visit.

As part of the one-on-one meeting followed by the talks with participation of the two delegations, the heads of state discussed the pace of development of the Turkmen-Korean cooperation in the political sphere, in the framework of international organizations, as well as in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The talks focused on cooperation in the energy and transport-communications sectors. In this regard, the Turkmen leader noted that Turkmenistan has an abundance of natural resources, growing industrial and transport infrastructure and an agricultural sector, while the Republic of Korea has modern technologies and production facilities. According to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is counting on mutually beneficial cooperation with the Korean businesses that includes construction of new industrial facilities using advanced and environmentally friendly technologies.

The leading Korean companies implementing projects on construction and modernization of oil refining and gas chemical complexes were cited as an example of the efficient joint work. Such projects include the construction of a gas processing plant at the Galkynysh (Revival) field and a gas chemical complex for production of polymers in the village of Kiyanly on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea. In this regard, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov suggested that the sides should look into the possibility of implementing joint energy projects in Turkmenistan in the near future.

The talks between the two delegations concluded with the ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The sides signed an Agreement on abolition of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports and an Agreement on cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

The sides also signed a Program of Economic Cooperation between the two countries for 2019-2022, a Plan for implementation of cooperation in exchanging medical workers, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, a Protocol on amendments to the Convention on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.

To the applause of the signing ceremony participants, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Moon Moon Jae-in signed a Joint Statement of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. After the signing ceremony, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea made statements for press.

In the afternoon, the President of the Republic of Korea visited the village of Kipchak near Ashgabat, where he paid tribute to the memory of the first President of Turkmenistan, Saparmurad Niyazov. He laid flowers at the Mausoleum and viewed the Turkmenbashi Spiritual Mosque. Then, the distinguished guest laid flowers at the Monument to Independence of Turkmenistan and planted a tree in the alley of honored guests.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019