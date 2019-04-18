Aspects of countering terrorism financing discussed in Ashgabat

The capital city of Turkmenistan hosted an OSCE high-level regional conference on countering terrorism financing and organized crime. The event was timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

The conference brought together representatives of the OSCE, the UN, other international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, as well as ministries and departments of Turkmenistan.

At the conference, foreign experts shared experiences in countering the financing of terrorism, noting the importance of developing a relevant legislative framework, conducting a national risk assessment on this issue and international cooperation in identifying cross-border financial flows.

