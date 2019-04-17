OSCE Center’s 20th anniversary marked in Ashgabat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a conference marking the 20th anniversary of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat. It brought together representatives of the international organizations, such as UN and OSCE, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as heads and specialists of a number of establishments, public organizations and associations and the mass media of Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the conference, the participants noted that the OSCE Center in Ashgabat established partnerships with more than fifty public organizations and associations of Turkmenistan. The ongoing joint projects in the country include the Sustainable Development Agenda until 2030, the establishment of mechanisms to ensure regional and global energy security, the system of sustainable transport, addressing the Aral Sea problems, the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and others.

The conference participants emphasized that Turkmenistan and the OSCE attach great importance to the further expansion of the fruitful partnership based on the principles of mutual respect and understanding and promote a full-scale dialogue on pressing issues of our time.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019