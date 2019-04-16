Exhibition of best art images of Akhal-Teke horse opens in Ashgabat

An exhibition of works submitted for the art contest on the best artistic image of the Akhal-Teke horse opened in Ashgabat. Established by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in celebration of Day of Turkmen Horse, this contest is held in Turkmenistan for the ninth time in a row.

The exhibition displays the works by carpet makers, jewelers, painters and sculptors, depicting the famous Akhal-Teke horses. In their works, horses are presented against the backdrop of picturesque landscapes, in the exciting moments of horseracing, in the scenes of rural life, episodes of folk rituals and festive etudes.

