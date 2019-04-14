Exhibition “Trade and Services – 2019” opens in Ashgabat

Exhibition “Trade and Services – 2019” kicked off in Ashgabat. It was organized by the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan. The exhibition brought together about two hundred Turkmen and foreign participants, providing them with an opportunity to become acquainted with the current trends in the modern consumer markets and services.

The exhibition featured mainly the fruits of Turkmen gardens, food industry products, carpets and textiles.

The stands of companies specializing in trade and offering modern types of services, including online services were of particular interest. The exhibition showed that visitors were interested in new areas of banking and travel services.

A thematic conference, timed to coincide with the exhibition, opened on the same day. The meeting participants discussed aspects relating to increasing cooperation in trade and services, increasing trade turnover in domestic consumer markets, modern methods of organization of trade services, as well as development of modern banking and exchange services.

