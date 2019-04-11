WHO European High-Level Conference on Non-communicable Diseases concludes in Ashgabat

The WHO European High Level Conference on Non-communicable Diseases successfully concluded in Ashgabat. On the second day of the conference, the participants emphasized the importance of strategic partnership between countries and international organizations, namely the UN agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The discussions focused on issues relating to the consequences of tobacco smoking and alcohol use in prevention and control of non-communicable diseases. In particular, the conference participants deliberated on the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and development of further plans as part of Sustainable Development Goals. They noted Turkmenistan’s efficient contribution to the development of relevant programs.

Other discussions covered issues relating to childhood obesity, malnutrition and oncological diseases. In their presentations, the participants noted the need for strengthening cooperation in developing new preventive measures, provision of statistical data and establishment of systems for rapid response to NCDs.

The conference paid special attention to issues relating to equitable access and affordability of necessary medicaments and equipment used for prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases. The conference participants agreed that these issues should be taken into account when developing national programs and health systems in any country.

Summing up the conference, the leaders of the WHO European Bureau expressed their appreciation to the Turkmen side for facilitating such a significant event that helps mobilize efforts to promote prevention and combating NCDs, and thus contributing to the common cause of protecting the rights of all people to the highest standard of health services. In conclusion, there was read out an Address to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the outcomes of the WHO European High Level Conference on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019