President of Turkmenistan lays foundation stone of new administrative center of Akhal province

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in an official ceremony of laying the foundation stone of a new administrative center of Akhal province located in the territory of Geoktepe district.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that Turkmenistan begins this large-scale project relying on its own town-planning experience and capacities of Turkmenistan’s construction companies.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that the new city would accommodate 70 thousand inhabitants. The two-stage project provides for construction of over 400 cottages and high-rise buildings, 10 kindergartens for 320 children each, 19 secondary schools for 720 pupils and two art schools.

According to the President of Turkmenistan, an extensive network of medical institutions will be established in the city, including hospitals, a center for maternal and child health and other medical institutions. The new regional center will also have a cultural center, a drama theater, a library, a circus, a museum, two modern sports centers and other facilities.

“A new radiant city will grow up in the picturesque foothills of Kopetdag in three or four years,” the Turkmen leader said.

