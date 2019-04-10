WHO European High Level Conference on Non-communicable Diseases kicks off in Ashgabat

The WHO European High Level Conference on prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kicked off in Ashgabat. The forum brought together leaders and representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the WHO European Bureau, authorized representatives of the health sectors of WHO European Region countries, as well as foreign and Turkmen mass medial.

The conference discussed issues relating to international cooperation in the sphere of prevention and control of NCDs, as well as Turkmenistan’s experience in this area. Speaking at the forum, the participants noted that the adoption of the Ashgabat Declaration on the Prevention and Control of NCDs in 2013 was a landmark for Europe. This document laid down the core principles and commitments in the sphere of combating NCDs, serving as a guiding document for improvement of the health systems.

On the first day of the conference, Acting Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Piroska Östlin praised the long-term cooperation between WHO and Turkmenistan and presented the Turkmen side with the Certificate of Honor for its outstanding contribution to the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

The first day of the conference concluded with a briefing that informed the conference participants about cooperation between WHO and Turkmenistan in the sphere of prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019