UN Office in Turkmenistan holds briefing on WHO European High-level Conference

The UN office in Ashgabat hosted a briefing for the mass media on the upcoming WHO European High-level Conference on Non-communicable Diseases titled “Prevention and Management of Non-communicable Diseases.” The briefing brought together the staff of the WHO office in Turkmenistan, representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and international experts.

It was noted that the WHO European High-level Conference would discuss issues relating to the conversion of commitments made under the Political Declaration of the third United Nations High-level Meeting on NCDs into actions at the country level. The briefing participants were presented with an overview of the situation in the world regarding the spread and prevention of non-communicable diseases and Turkmenistan’s achievements in this area.

According to experts, Turkmenistan’s positive experience in combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) can be applied in all countries of the European region and, as such, it will be of great importance in strengthening international cooperation.

