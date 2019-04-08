World Health Day celebrated in Turkmenistan

Festive events marking World Health Day were held in Turkmenistan with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The head of state and members of the government went on a bike ride around the Olympic town of Ashgabat. The Turkmen leader rode a sports bike presented to him as a gift by his associates.

On their way, the President of the country and members of the government were greeted by many athletes and fitness fans, who at that time were having training in various sports at the Olympic town.

The program of celebration of World Health Day included a mass walk along the Health Path in the foothills of Kopetdag, bringing together students, workers from various industries and representatives of public associations. There were also held sports competitions, exhibition athletic performances and national games in various places of Ashgabat, as well as in the regional and district centers.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019